Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Higher; Banks And Financials Surge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Monday as top officials from the U.S. and China meet in London later in the day to resolve their differences and ease rare-earth mineral tensions.

Sentiment was also underpinned by strong U.S. jobs data and the Reserve Bank of India's robust monetary policy measures announced last week to boost growth.

Meanwhile, a U.S. trade delegation has extended its stay in India to finalize a phased trade deal before the July 9 tariff deadline.

The discussions, initially slated for June 5-6, are now expected to continue through until June 10, media reports said.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session up 256.22 points, or 0.31 percent, at 82,445.21, with rate-sensitive banks and financials pacing the gainers.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 100.15 points, or 0.40 percent, at 25,103.20 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes rallied 1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,809 shares rising while 1,395 shares declined and 131 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj FinServ, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank surged 2-3 percent.

