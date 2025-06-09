Markets

Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Higher; Banks And Financials Surge

June 09, 2025 — 06:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Monday as top officials from the U.S. and China meet in London later in the day to resolve their differences and ease rare-earth mineral tensions.

Sentiment was also underpinned by strong U.S. jobs data and the Reserve Bank of India's robust monetary policy measures announced last week to boost growth.

Meanwhile, a U.S. trade delegation has extended its stay in India to finalize a phased trade deal before the July 9 tariff deadline.

The discussions, initially slated for June 5-6, are now expected to continue through until June 10, media reports said.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session up 256.22 points, or 0.31 percent, at 82,445.21, with rate-sensitive banks and financials pacing the gainers.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 100.15 points, or 0.40 percent, at 25,103.20 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes rallied 1 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,809 shares rising while 1,395 shares declined and 131 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj FinServ, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank surged 2-3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.