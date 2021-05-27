Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Higher Amid F&O Expiry

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session modestly higher on Thursday as the May series derivative contracts expired.

While mixed global cues kept the underlying mood cautious, falling COVID-19 cases and expectations that there would be more fiscal stimulus to support the economy offered some support.

As many as 2,11,298 people tested positive for Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said in a report, marking a slight uptick in the newly reported infections.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 97.70 points, or 0.19 percent, at 51,115.22 while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up 36.40 points, or 0.24 percent, to settle at 15,337.85.

Shree Cement led the gainers in the Nifty to rise as much as 4.1 percent while Tech Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Auto and SBI rallied 2-3 percent.

Among the prominent decliners, mortgage lender HDFC lost 2.7 percent, a day after it sold 81.05 lakh shares or 3.08 percent stake of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd.

Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, IOC and ONGC all fell over 1 percent.

