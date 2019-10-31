Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Higher After Fed Rate Cut

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Thursday, with banks and IT companies surging, while commodity-related metal stocks fell after the release of weak Chinese data and amid fresh doubts about whether the U.S. and China will be able to reach a comprehensive long-term trade deal.

Underlying sentiment was underpinned by the prospect of more central bank easing after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, as widely expected, and the Bank of Japan signaled further monetary easing going forward.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index touched as high as 40,392.22 earlier in the day before ending off the day's highs at 40,129.05, up 77.18 points, or 0.19 percent, from its previous close.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended the session up 37.10 points, or 0.31 percent, at 11,881.20.

Yes Bank shares surged nearly 24 percent after the private sector lender said it had received a binding offer from a global investor for an investment of $ 1.2-billion in it through fresh equity shares subject to regulatory approvals.

SBI, India's largest public sector bank, jumped 7.8 percent as brokerages maintained their buy rating on the stock after the release of robust numbers for the second quarter of the current financial year.

Tata Motors rallied 3.4 percent to extend recent strong gains after delivering better-than-expected September quarter results.

JK Tyre & Industries soared 8.9 percent after reporting over three-fold jump in its Q2 consolidated net profit.

