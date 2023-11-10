News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Higher After Fag-end Buying

November 10, 2023 — 05:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares reversed course to end slightly higher on Friday despite weak cues from Asian and European markets.

A cautious undertone prevailed as hawkish comments from Fed, ECB and BoE officials dented hopes that interest rate hikes are finished.

Waning concerns over the Israel-Hamas war and optimism about India's growth story helped domestic markets buck the weak global trend.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 72.48 points, or 0.11 percent, at 64,904.68 after fag-end buying.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 30.05 points, or 0.15 percent, lower at 19,425.35.

UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consumer Products, ONGC and NTPC rose 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while automakers Hero MotoCorp and Mahindra & Mahindra both fell around 2 percent.

Suven Pharma jumped 4.2 percent after reporting a 10 percent rise in Q2 net profit. Cartrade Tech hit the 20 percent circuit limit to reach a 52-week high on robust Q2 earnings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.