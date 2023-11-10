Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Higher After Fag-end Buying

(RTTNews) - Indian shares reversed course to end slightly higher on Friday despite weak cues from Asian and European markets.

A cautious undertone prevailed as hawkish comments from Fed, ECB and BoE officials dented hopes that interest rate hikes are finished.

Waning concerns over the Israel-Hamas war and optimism about India's growth story helped domestic markets buck the weak global trend.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 72.48 points, or 0.11 percent, at 64,904.68 after fag-end buying.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 30.05 points, or 0.15 percent, lower at 19,425.35.

UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consumer Products, ONGC and NTPC rose 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while automakers Hero MotoCorp and Mahindra & Mahindra both fell around 2 percent.

Suven Pharma jumped 4.2 percent after reporting a 10 percent rise in Q2 net profit. Cartrade Tech hit the 20 percent circuit limit to reach a 52-week high on robust Q2 earnings.

