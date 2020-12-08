Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose modestly on Tuesday to extend recent gains, as sustained buying by foreign institutional investors outweighed subdued global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 181.54 points, or 0.40 percent, to 45,608.51, extending gains for the fourth straight session.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 37.20 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,392.95, rising for the sixth consecutive session.

Reliance Industries advanced 1.8 percent after its Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani hinted at rolling out 5G service in India in the second half of 2021.

PSU banks outperformed, with Canara Bank and Indian Bank both surging nearly 19 percent.

UltraTech Cement rose over 3 percent to extend recent gains after unveiling capacity expansion plans.

IT stocks such as HCL Technologies, Wipro and TCS gained 1-2 percent, while NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Coal India, Sun Pharma and Hindalco dropped 1-2 percent. Cues from Asian and European markets were muted as investors eyed Brexit talks and coronavirus stimulus developments in the U.S. Congress.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.