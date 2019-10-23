Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a tad higher on Wednesday as Infosys rebounded after witnessing its worst single-day fall in over six years the previous day. Buying in financials and automakers also offered some support.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 94.99 points, or 0.24 percent, to 39,058.83 while the broader NSE Nifty index ended the session up 15.75 points, or 0.14 percent, at 11,604.10.

Infosys shares rose 2.3 percent after plunging as much as 16.7 percent the previous day to suffer their worst fall in six years after the company said the audit committee is looking into the letter sent by the anonymous whistleblowers.

HCL Technologies soared 3.5 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings results, while HDFC, TCS, SBI, Titan, JSW Steel, Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motor climbed 1-2 percent.

Investors ignored a downbeat report from S&P Global Ratings cautioning that the risks of contagion are rising in the Indian financial sector and that any failure of a large shadow lender could lead to a "solvency shock" to banks.

RBL Bank lost 9.3 percent after its quarterly profit slumped 73 percent due to a sharp rise in provisions.

Globally, other Asian markets ended broadly lower amid renewed Brexit uncertainty after British lawmakers rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to fast-track his Brexit accord through parliament.

After suffering another humiliating Commons defeat, Johnson said that it was up to the EU to decide whether it wanted to delay Brexit and for how long.

European stocks were mixed in early trade as the political deadlock over Brexit dragged on and tech stocks fell after revenue warnings from Texas Instruments.

