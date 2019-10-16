Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Wednesday's lackluster session slightly higher after some late-session buying in the financials, energy and IT sectors.

Sentiment was underpinned by positive global cues and domestic data showing the trade deficit at a seven-month low.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session up 92.90 points, or 0.24 percent, at 38,598.99, while the broader NSE Nifty index rose 43.25 points, or 0.38 percent, to 11,471.55.

BPCL shares soared 4.3 percent after reports that energy giant Saudi Aramco is likely to express its interest in the strategic sale of the company. ONGC, Grasim, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Bajaj Finance climbed 3-4 percent.

Bajaj Consumer Care surged 20 percent after a host of fund houses bought more than 20 percent stake from the promoters of the personal products company.

On the flip side, NTPC, Asian Paints, Hindalco, Vedanta and HeroMotoCorp lost 2-3 percent.

Globally, other Asian markets rose today, with a solid start to the U.S. earnings season and expectations that Britain still has a chance of avoiding a messy exit from the European Union helping boost investor sentiment. European stocks were mostly lower in early trade.

