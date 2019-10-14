Sensex, Nifty End Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Monday's session modestly higher, with firm global cues and a spectacular debut for Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) helping underpin investor sentiment.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 87.30 points, or 0.23 percent, to 38,214.47 while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 24.75 points, or 0.22 percent, at 11,329.80.

Markets ended well off their day's highs as weak IIP data reinforced fears of a slowing economy and liquidity concerns prompted some late-day selling in the financial sector.

On the positive side, a measure of India's wholesale inflation hit a more than three-year low of 0.33 percent in September, helping keep RBI rate cuts on cards.

Sun Pharma, UltraTech, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors and ONGC rallied 2-5 percent in the Nifty pack while Infosys tumbled 3.5 percent after delivering second-quarter performance, in line with estimates.

Shares of IRCTC made a strong market debut to close at Rs. 733 on the NSE, a 129 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 320 per share.

Globally, Asian markets rose after the U.S. and China reached a "phase one" trade deal last week and the U.S. agreed to hold off on tariff hikes planned for this week, providing a temporary reprieve for global markets.

European stocks fell in early trade as renewed uncertainty around the timing and nature of Brexit as well as weak data from China prompted traders to book some profits after a three-day rally.

