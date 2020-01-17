Sensex, Nifty End Mixed In Listless Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a lackluster session on a mixed note Friday as investors awaited cues from the earnings season and the upcoming Union Budget.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex hit a record high of 42,063.93 before ending the session up 12.81 points, or 0.03 percent, at 41,945.37.

The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 3.15 points, or 0.03 percent, to 12,352.35.

Telecom companies were in focus after the Supreme Court dismissed their review petitions seeking review of its earlier order asking them to pay Rs 1.47 trillion in past statutory dues by January 23.

Bharti Airtel soared 5.5 percent while Vodafone Idea shares slumped nearly 26 percent.

Market heavyweight Reliance Industries rallied 2.8 percent ahead of its Q3 earnings announcement.

Globally, other Asian markets rose broadly as investors cheered more signs of resilience in the world's second-largest economy.

China's GDP data came in line with expectations and there was growth in industrial output and retail sales, suggesting the world's second-biggest economy ended the year on a firmer note.

European stocks opened on a positive note after Phil Hogan, the EU trade commissioner, said that U.S. threats to put tariffs on European autos did not come up during talks this week with American trade officials in Washington.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.