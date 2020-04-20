Sensex, Nifty End Mixed In Choppy Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares moved in a narrow range on Monday before ending mixed as market attention shifted to the quarterly earnings season and investors looked forward to another stimulus package from the government to deal with coronavirus fallout.

Partial lifting of the nationwide lockdown starting today helped to support underlying sentiment to some extent as India recorded its biggest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus cases.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 59.28 points, or 0.19 percent, at 31,648, while the broader NSE Nifty index finished marginally lower at 9,261.85.

Tata Motors jumped 4.2 percent despite its JLR unit reporting a 12.1 percent decline in retail sales at 5,08,659 units for the financial year 2019-20.

HDFC Bank rallied 3.6 percent after the private bank delivered a steady performance in the latest March quarter.

State-run oil marketing companies IOC and BPCL rose around 2 percent as New York oil collapsed below $15 a barrel to hit the lowest level in more than two decades.

Tech Mahindra, HDFC, HCL Technologies, Infosys, NTPC and Sun Pharma climbed 3-4 percent while Grasim, Infratel, Axis Bank, JSW Steel and Hindalco lost 4-6 percent.

