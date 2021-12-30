Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Lower Amid F&O Expiry

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session marginally lower on Thursday, tracking mixed global cues and amid the expiry of derivative contracts.

Banks, especially PSUs, were hammered after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has warned that gross NPAs may jump to 8.1-9.5 percent by September 2022 from 6.9 percent in September 2021.

IT and healthcare stocks advanced, helping limit the overall downside in the broader market.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex ended down 12.17 points, or 0.02 percent, at 57,794.32, while the broader NSE Nifty index settled at 17,203.95, down 9.65 points, or 0.06 percent, from its previous close.

Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Auto fell 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while Cipla, Titan, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank and NTPC climbed 2-3 percent.

RBL Bank shares plunged 9.3 percent to hit a 52-week low after media reports suggested that the bank wrote-off loans worth Rs 300 crore within seven months of the loans being sanctioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.