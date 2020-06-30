Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Lower Ahead Of PM Modi Speech

(RTTNews) - Indian shares pared early gains to end on a flat note Tuesday. While rate-sensitive auto and banking stocks gained ground, energy and healthcare stocks paced the declines ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation later in the day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 45.72 points, or 0.13 percent, at 34,915.80, while the broader NSE Nifty index slid 10.30 points, or 0.10 percent, to finish at 10,302.10.

IOC, GAIL, Sun Pharma, Power Grid Corp and BPCL fell around 2 percent, while Britannia Industries, Nestle India, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki and Shree Cement rose 2-3 percent.

Globally, other Asian markets ended mostly higher as economic optimism prevailed despite a spike in global coronavirus cases.

Data showing that China's manufacturing sector expanded more than expected in June bolstered sentiment.

European stocks were mixed in early trade after Beijing passed a wide-reaching national security law for Hong Kong.

