Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Lower After Thursday's Strong Rally

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended little changed on Friday after posting strong gains the previous day on news of RBI's Rs 2.1 lakh crore bonanza to the government.

Weak global cues kept investors on the sidelines today as robust U.S. economic data and hawkish comments from another Federal Reserve official stoked concerns about sticky inflation and the Federal Reserve's rate path.

After the release of strong U.S. business activity and jobless claims readings, traders pushed back the timing for the first full quarter-point Federal Reserve interest-rate cut to December from November earlier.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fluctuated before ending down 7.65 points at 75,410.39. The broader NSE Nifty index dipped 10.55 points to close at 22,957.10.

The downside remained capped as oil prices continued to fall and remained on track for a steep weekly loss on demand concerns.

Titan Company, JSW Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra and Adani Ports fell 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack while Larsen & Toubro, BPCL, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank rose 1-2 percent.

