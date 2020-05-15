Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares moved in a range-bound manner for most part of the session Friday before ending largely unchanged amid mixed catalysts.

While rising coronavirus cases and deteriorating U.S.-China relations add to uncertainties over economic recovery, expectations of normal monsoon rains for June-September and signs of improvement in China's economic activity in April helped markets recover from an early slide.

Meanwhile, Chief Economic Advisor K V Subramanian has ruled out any impact of stimulus on the price situation and said that a good part of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package is designed in a manner that the fiscal deficit remains under control, according to PTI.

The World Bank today approved US$1 billion for India as social security technology fund for providing social assistance to the poor and vulnerable households, severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

This takes the total commitment from the World Bank towards emergency Covid-19 response in India to US$2 billion.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 25.16 points, or 0.08 percent, at 31,097.73, while the broader NSE Nifty index slid 5.90 points, or 0.06 percent, to 9,136.85.

UPL, Infratel, Asian Paints, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Mahindra & Mahindra fell 3-5 percent in the Nifty pack, while Tata Steel, Asian Paints, BPCL, Bharti Airtel and Vedanta rose 2-4 percent.

