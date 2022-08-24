Markets

Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Higher Despite Weak Global Cues

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended yet another choppy session higher on Wednesday, shrugging off weak global cues and rising crude prices in international markets, with benchmark Brent crude prices climbing above $100 a barrel on bullish inventory data and reports of hurdles to a U.S.-Iran deal.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex moved either side within a narrow range before ending the session up 54.13 points, or 0.09 percent, at 59,085.43.

The broader NSE Nifty also moved in a tight range before settling at 17,604.95, up 27.45 points, or 0.16 percent, from its previous close.

NTPC, ICICI Bank, ONGC, IndusInd Bank and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise climbed 1-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while Titan Company, TCS, Divis Laboratories, Tata Steel and BPCL all fell around 1 percent.

NDTV jumped 5 percent after the Adani group said it would buy a majority stake in the television news network. Shares of Adani Enterprises rallied 4 percent.

