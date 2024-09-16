Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Higher Ahead Of Fed Decision

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out marginal gains in cautious trade on Monday as investors braced for a slew of central bank meetings this week, including the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting on Wednesday.

The size of Fed rate cut is shaping up to be a close call, with some analysts believing that there is a strong case for a 50-basis point reduction.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session up 97.84 points, or 0.12 percent, at 82,988.78 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 25,383.75, up 27.25 points, or 0.11 percent, from its previous close.

NTPC topped the gainers list to rally 2.6 percent while Larsen & Toubro, Shriram Finance, Hindalco and JSW Steel climbed 1-2 percent.

On the flip side, Britannia Industries, SBI Life, Bajaj FinServ, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance dropped 1-3 percent.

