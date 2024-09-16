News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Higher Ahead Of Fed Decision

September 16, 2024 — 06:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out marginal gains in cautious trade on Monday as investors braced for a slew of central bank meetings this week, including the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting on Wednesday.

The size of Fed rate cut is shaping up to be a close call, with some analysts believing that there is a strong case for a 50-basis point reduction.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session up 97.84 points, or 0.12 percent, at 82,988.78 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 25,383.75, up 27.25 points, or 0.11 percent, from its previous close.

NTPC topped the gainers list to rally 2.6 percent while Larsen & Toubro, Shriram Finance, Hindalco and JSW Steel climbed 1-2 percent.

On the flip side, Britannia Industries, SBI Life, Bajaj FinServ, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance dropped 1-3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.