Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up some early gains to end slightly higher on Friday as concerns over a continued surge in Covid-19 cases offset firm global cues.

Cues from Asia and Europe were positive as strong U.S. and Chinese economic data bolstered expectations of a solid global economic rebound.

As India battles a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, the Centre has released the list of 20 states and Union Territories with the highest number of cases.

Maharashtra topped the list followed by Kerala while Delhi was ranked sixth.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended up 28.35 points, or 0.06 percent, at 48,832.03, rising for the third day running on the back of gains in information technology, pharma and auto shares.

The broader NSE Nifty index edged up 36.40 points, or 0.25 percent, to 14,617.85.

Wipro shares surged as much as 9 percent after the IT services firm reported a 27.7 percent year-on-year rise in its Q4 consolidated net profit and provided a robust double-digit growth projection for the first quarter of current fiscal.

UltraTech, Asian Paints, Cipla and Hindalco jumped 3-4 percent while Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and JSW Steel dropped 1-2 percent.

