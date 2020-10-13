Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended largely unchanged on Tuesday, mirroring mixed global cues as worries over the coronavirus pandemic overshadowed the latest trade data from China pointing to a buoyant recovery.

Johnson & Johnson said it had temporarily halted its Covid-19 vaccine trial due to an unexplained illness in a participant, raising uncertainty about the timing and effectiveness of a vaccine.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex pared early gains to end the session up 31.71 points, or 0.08 percent, at 40,625.51, extending gains for the ninth consecutive session. The broader NSE Nifty index inched up 3.55 points, or 0.03 percent, to 11,934.50.

Infosys rallied 2.6 percent ahead of its quarterly results due on Wednesday while HCL Technologies, which will report its earnings on Friday, ended up over 4 percent.

UltraTech, Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank all rose about 2 percent while ICICI Bank, Divis Labs, Adani Ports, Titan and Cipla dropped 2-4 percent.

