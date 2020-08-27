Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended higher on Thursday despite some volatility in the second half of the trade due to the expiry of August series derivative contracts.

Helping underpin investor sentiment, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said the country's economy and financial sector this time around was far more resilient than what it was during the global financial crisis.

Das also said that the central bank has not exhausted its ammunition to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 39.55 points, or 0.10 percent, to 39,113.47, extending gains for the fifth straight session.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended up 9.65 points, or 0.08 percent, at 11,559.25, led by banking, auto and pharma stocks. Real estate stocks also jumped after Maharashtra state cut a tax on property to support the ailing sector.

Grasim, SBI, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and IndusInd Bank jumped 3-7 percent in the Nifty pack, while Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Bajaj Auto, Reliance Industries and ONGC dropped more than 1 percent each.

Globally, other Asian markets ended mixed while European stocks edged lower, with an element of caution coming from the United States sanctioning China over military action in the disputed South China Sea and the upcoming speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.