Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian markets started the New Year on a positive note Wednesday, though the upside remained limited amid lack of cues from other global markets.

Underlying sentiment was underpinned after the government announced a slew of investments worth about Rs. 100 lakh crore in roads, railways, airports and agricultural projects over the next five years to boost sagging economic growth.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex edged up by 52.28 points, or 0.13 percent, to 41,306.02, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 21.25 points, or 0.17 percent, at 12,189.70.

Infosys, NTPC, Vedanta, Power Grid Corp and Adani Ports climbed 1-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors and Titan dropped 1-3 percent.

