Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Friday's session marginally higher as Fitch Ratings reaffirmed India's sovereign credit rating at the lowest investment grade, but cut its growth forecast for the country to 4.6 percent for the 2019-20 fiscal from the previous estimate of 5.6 percent, citing a squeeze in credit availability from non-banking financial companies (NBFC) and deterioration in business and consumer confidence.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex scaled a record high of 41,809.96 before ending up by 7.62 points, or 0.02 percent, at 41,681.54.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty index hit as high as 12,293.90 before ending the session up 12.10 points, or 0.10 percent, at 12,271.80.

Nestle, SBI, UPI, Tata Steel and Titan climbed 2-4 percent in the Nifty pack, while ITC, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank and Vedanta dropped 1-3 percent.

Shares of public sector banks rose sharply after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it would conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities worth Rs. 10,000 crore each on December 23 under its open market operations — a move aimed at managing the yields.

PNB advanced 1.7 percent, Syndicate Bank added 1.9 percent, Indian Bank rallied 2.2 percent and Union Bank of India soared 4.1 percent.

Globally, other Asian markets ended mixed in thin-pre-Christmas trading.

Underlying sentiment remained supported somewhat after China unveiled a new list of import tariff exemptions for six chemical and oil products from the United States and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the two sides would sign their so-called Phase one trade pact at the beginning of January.

European stocks edged higher ahead of a parliamentary vote on the Brexit deal later today.

With a clear majority in parliament, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would deliver on the promise made to the people and get the Brexit vote wrapped up for Christmas. The Brexit withdrawal bill is expected to be ratified without any major hiccups.

