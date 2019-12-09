Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares finished marginally higher on Monday after trading range-bound earlier in the session.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up by 42.28 points, or 0.10 percent, to close at 40,487.43, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended the session up 15.45 points, or 0.13 percent, at 11,936.95.

Among the prominent gainers, Maruti Suzuki India, HDFC, Adani Ports, Axis Bank and BPCL all rose around 2 percent.

IT stocks came under selling pressure, with TCS losing 3 percent and HCL Technologies declining 1.6 percent on concerns that weak macro environment may translate into slower demand for IT services.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Larsen & Toubro and Cipla ended down over 1 percent each.

SBI fell around 1 percent after reducing lending rates and denying reports that it may be asked to take over loss-making YES Bank.

Global cues were mixed on concerns about an escalation in the U.S.-China trade war after top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that a Dec. 15 deadline is still in place to impose a new round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese consumer goods.

China's exports shrank for the fourth consecutive month in November, although imports came in better than expected, suggesting that Beijing's stimulus efforts are working.

