Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Tuesday as investors hunted for bargains after a sharp decline over the last five trading sessions.

A cautious undertone prevailed in the wake of fresh U.S. trade measures against China and President Donald Trump's comments that tariffs on Canada and Mexico will proceed as planned once the monthlong delay ends next week.

Trump also stated at a White conference that the U.S. has been 'taken advantage of' by other nations and he would impose reciprocal tariffs to 'make up a lot of territory.'

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex moved in a narrow range before ending the session up 147.71 points, or 0.20 percent, at 74,602.12.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed at 22,547.55, down 5.80 points, or 0.03 percent, from its previous close.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes underperformed, falling 0.6 percent and half a percent, respectively.

The market breadth was negative, with 2,263 shares declining while 1,668 shares advanced and 131 shares ended unchanged.

Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, Trent, Hindalco and Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack while Titan Company Nestle India, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bharti Airtel rose 1-2 percent.

Indian stock exchanges BSE and NSE will remain closed tomorrow, 26th February 2025, in observance of Mahashivratri.

