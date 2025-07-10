Markets

Sensex, Nifty End Lower On Tariff Concerns

July 10, 2025 — 06:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Thursday's session lower as U.S. President Donald Trump intensified his tariff war strategy.

That said, a weaker dollar, falling oil prices and lower bond yields helped limit overall losses to extent.

After releasing tariff warning letters to seven additional countries on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump raised the tariffs on Brazilian imports to 50 percent from 10 percent, effective August 1.

He also sent letters to six additional countries—Algeria, Iraq, Libya, Brunei, Moldova, and the Philippines—with fresh import duties ranging from 20-30 percent.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session down 345.80 points, or 0.41 percent, at 83,190.28 ahead of TCS' Q1 results announcement later in the day.

The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 120.85 points, or 0.47 percent, to 25,355.25 and the BSE mid-cap index eased 0.3 percent while the small-cap index settled 0.1 percent higher.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,053 shares declining while 1,966 shares advanced and 142 shares closed unchanged.

Bharti Airtel fell 2.6 percent and Asian Paints declined 1.9 percent while Tech Mahindra, BEL and Infosys all ended down around 1 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.