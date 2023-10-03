Sensex, Nifty End Lower On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Tuesday's session modestly lower, reflecting weak global sentiment.

Global cues were sluggish, the dollar scaled an 11-month peak against a basket of currencies and the U.S. 10-year treasury yields hit a fresh 16-year peak after hawkish remarks by Federal Reserve officials suggested that multiple interest-rate hikes may be required to get inflation down to the Fed's 2 percent target.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 316.31 points, or 0.48 percent, to 65,512.10, with encouraging readings on GST collection, core sector output and manufacturing activity helping cap the downside to some extent.

India's manufacturing activity logged a further solid expansion in September, as both output and demand showed substantial rises, a survey from S&P Global showed earlier today.

The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 109.55 points, or 0.56 percent, to 19,528.75 as investors looked ahead to the RBI MPC decision and the release of corporate earnings updates for the September quarter.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hindalco, Maruti Suzuki India, Eicher Motors and ONGC lost 2-4 percent in the Nifty pack, while Bajaj FinServ, Titan Company, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance rose 1-2 percent.

Shares of JSW Infrastructure, India's No.2 commercial port operator, closed 10 percent higher at Rs. 157.30 on their first day of trading.

