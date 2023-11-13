News & Insights

Sensex, Nifty End Lower On Rate Worries

November 13, 2023 — 05:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Monday's session lower as investors awaited key U.S. inflation data for important clues on the likelihood of another U.S. interest rate hike in December.

U.S. CPI data due Tuesday is expected to show inflation easing to a year-on-year rate of 3.3 percent in October from 3.7 percent in the prior month.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session down 325.58 points, or 0.50 percent, at 64,933.87, tracking mixed global cues and an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 82 points, or 0.42 percent, lower at 19,443.55.

Nestle India, Infosys, Grasim, Bajaj Finance and SBI Life fell 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack while Coal India soared 5.3 percent on brokerage upgrades following strong Q2 earnings.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco and Eicher Motors climbed 1-2 percent.

