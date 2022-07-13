Markets

Sensex, Nifty End Lower For Third Day

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended lower for a third day running on Wednesday, with heavyweight Reliance Industries and HDFC twins leading losses.

A cautious undertone prevailed as investors awaited a highly anticipated U.S. inflation report later in the day for clues as to whether inflation has peaked.

Economists forecast headline inflation accelerated to 8.8 percent year-on-year in June, marking a 40-year high.

A high reading would add more pressure on the Fed to hike rates by another 75 basis points later this month on top of June's three-quarter point hike.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gave up early gains to end the session down 372.46 points, or 0.69 percent, at 53,514.15, while the broader NSE Nifty index fell 91.65 points, or 0.57 percent, to settle at 15,966.65.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC and IndusInd Bank fell 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while Grasim, Cipla, Hindustan Unilever, JSW Steel and Divis Laboratories climbed 2-3 percent.

HCL Technologies declined 1 percent on disappointing Q1 earnings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular