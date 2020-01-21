Sensex, Nifty End Lower For Second Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Tuesday, mirroring weak global cues after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its global growth estimate for 2020 and China reported fourth death following the outbreak of a new coronavirus.

Concerns over stretched valuations and muted corporate earnings also kept investors nervous while a reversal in oil prices helped limit the downside.

Oil prices fell around 1 percent in European trade amid expectations that Libya's oil production will eventually resume following a force majeure declared by the oil exporter on two major oilfields amid a military blockade.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 205.10 points, or 0.49 percent, to 41,323.81, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 54.70 points, or 0.45 percent, at 12,169.85.

Tata Steel was among the prominent decliners to end down about 3.3 percent, while Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra lost 2-3 percent.

Telecom stocks surged, with Bharti Infratel climbing as much as 8.6 percent after the Supreme Court agreed to hear the modification plea filed by telecom operators on giving them more time to pay off adjusted gross revenue (AGR) related dues. Vodafone Idea jumped 22.7 percent, while Bharti Airtel shares ended on a flat note.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises soared 4.5 percent ahead of its earnings announcement.

