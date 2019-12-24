Sensex, Nifty End Lower For Second Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended lower for a second day running on Tuesday as caution prevailed ahead of the Christmas holiday and the expiration of near-month derivative contracts.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 181.40 points, or 0.44 percent, to 41,461.26, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 50.75 points, or 0.41 percent, at 12,212.

State-run oil firm BPCL lost 2.7 percent after CNBC-TV18 reported that the lengthy process of strategic divestment is bound to take BPCL stake sale beyond March 31. HPCL and Jindal Drilling & Industries fell 1.5 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Market heavyweight Reliance Industries declined 1.7 percent after ONGC physically took over the PMT fields from Reliance Industries (RIL) and Shell. ONGC shares advanced 0.8 percent.

UPL, Eicher Motors and HCL Technologies declined 1-2 percent while JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, Cipla and Yes Bank climbed 1-3 percent.

Globally, Asian stocks ended mixed in Christmas Eve trading after China announced plans to lower tariffs on a range of products and U.S. President Donald Trump said an initial U.S.-China trade pact would be signed soon.

European stocks were little changed, but held near record highs amid signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

