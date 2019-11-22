Sensex, Nifty End Lower For Second Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell notably on Friday, with telecom and IT stocks pacing the declines.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 215.76 points, or 0.53 percent, to 40,359.41, extending losses for a second straight session. The broader NSE Nifty index dropped 54 points, or 0.45 percent, to 11,914.40.

IT stocks tumbled after reports that the U.S. was planning tightening of visa norms to protect American workers.

TCS declined 2.4 percent and Infosys lost 2.9 percent, while Wipro, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies gave up around 2 percent.

Bharti Airtel shed 1.9 percent, Bharti Infratel lost over 4 percent and Vodafone Idea declined 1.5 percent on profit taking after recent sharp gains

Commodity-related stocks rallied after a report from the Wall Street Journal said China's chief trade negotiator has invited his American counterparts to Beijing for a new round of face-to-face talks. Tata Steel surged 4.2 percent, JSW Steel rallied 2.5 percent and Vedanta added 2.2 percent.

NTPC climbed 2.5 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded the power major to 'Overweight' from 'Equal-Weight'.

Globally, Asian markets ended on a mixed note on concerns that U.S. legislation on Hong Kong could increase tensions between the United States and Beijing.

European stocks held steady in early trade after China said both sides still maintain communication channels, helping ease worries over the possible delay of a preliminary trade deal.

