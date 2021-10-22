Sensex, Nifty End Lower For Fourth Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session lower on Friday, extending losses for the fourth straight session.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session down 101.88 points, or 0.17 percent, at 60,821.62, giving up early gains.

The broader NSE Nifty index slipped 63.20 points, or 0.35 percent, to settle at 18,114.90 ahead of Reliance Industries' earnings results due out later in the day.

Tata Consumer Products, ITC, Tata Motors, Coal India and Hindalco fell 3-5 percent in the Nifty pack, while ONGC, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Auto and HDFC rose 1-2 percent.

IRB Infrastructure Developers soared as much as 20 percent to scale a fresh three-year high ahead of the company's board meet next week to consider a proposal for raising funds.

Globally, Asian markets cut early losses to end mixed and European stocks opened higher after China Evergrande Group reportedly supplied funds to pay interest on a U.S. dollar bond, helping ease contagion fears.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.