Sensex, Nifty End Lower For 2nd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - Despite opening on a positive note, Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday, losing ground for a second straight session, as concerns about global growth and interest rate outlook rendered the mood a bit bearish once again.

The benchmark BSE Sensex, which climbed to 60,113.47 in early trades, gaining more than 200 points in the process, ended the session with a loss of 183.74 points or 0.31% at 59,727.01, nearly 150 points off the day's low.

The broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange settled lower by 46.70 points or 0.26% at 17,660.15, after scaling a low of 17,610.20 and a high of 17,766.60 intraday.

Pharmaceuticals and realty stocks found support. A few stocks from technology and PSU banking sector also climbed higher.

Lupin surged more than 6%. Biocon, Aurobindo Pharma, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Divi's Laboratories advanced 3 to 3.6%. Zydus Life, Granules, Cipla, Ipca Laboratories, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Laurus Labs also posted strong gains.

Sobha, up 7.3%, was the top gainer in the Realty index. Godrej Properties, Indiabulls Real Estate and DLF gained 1.6 to 2.1%.

Technology stocks Mphasis, HCL Technologies and Wipro gained 2.7%, 2.3% and 1.5%, respectively. Infosys and TCS ended flat.

Indian Bank rallied more than 3%. Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank and IndusInd Bank also ended sharply higher.

Power Grid Corporation drifted down 2.6%. UltraTech Cement ended lower by 1.85%. Reliance Industries and Titan both shed about 1.1%.

Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Adani Ports, Bajaj Auto and Britannia Industries also ended notably lower.

Quick Heal Technologies, TV 18 Broadcast, Network18 Media & Investments and Hathway Cable ended weak on disappointing results.

Just Dial gained about 2.5% after reporting a stronger than expected standalone net profit of Rs 83.8 crore for the fourth quarter of FY 2022-23.

The market breadth was slightly positive. On BSE, 1,904 stocks closed in positive territory and 1,1631 stocks finished lower, whie 118 stocks ended flat.

