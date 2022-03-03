Sensex, Nifty End Lower As Oil Hits Multi-year Highs

(RTTNews) - Indian shares gave up early gains to end notably lower on Thursday amid worries about commodity-led inflationary pressures, as Russia faced severed global backlash over its full-scale attack on Ukraine.

The Ukraine war triggered a dash for commodities that could be in short supply.

Russia supplies around 30 percent of Europe's gas and oil imports and accounts for around 11 percent of world oil production.

Everything from coal to natural gas and aluminum are surging as Western nations tighten sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Benchmark Brent crude oil prices climbed close to $120 a barrel today, taking overall gains to 25 percent so far this week amid reciprocal sanctions between the West and Russia.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session down 366.22 points, or 0.66 percent, at 55,102.68, while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 107.90 points, or 0.65 percent, to close at 16,498.05.

Eicher Motor, Shree Cement, HDFC Life, Asian Paints and UltraTech tumbled 4-7 percent in the Nifty pack, while Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Power Grid Corp, UPL and ONGC rose 3-5 percent.

