Sensex, Nifty End Lower Ahead Of US Inflation Data

December 12, 2023 — 05:32 am EST

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Tuesday's session lower, with automakers and healthcare stocks leading losses.

A cautious undertone prevailed as investors awaited cues from U.S. inflation data later in the day and the Fed's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

U.S. CPI data for November may show inflation still cooling but staying well above the Fed's 2 percent annual target.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold rates on Wednesday, with the spotlight squarely on the central bank's dot plot and summary economic projections as well as comments from Chair Jerome Powell during his press conference.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 377.50 points, or 0.54 percent, to 69,551.03 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 0.43 percent lower at 20,906.40.

Eicher Motors, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki India, Sun Pharma and Apollo Hospital Enterprises all fell around 2 percent while HDFC Life topped the gainers list to rally more than 5 percent.

Axis Bank, SBI Life, Bajaj Auto and UltraTech Cement rose 1-2 percent.

