Sensex, Nifty End Lower Ahead Of GDP Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a tad lower on Friday as investors awaited the Q2 GDP print due later in the day for directional cues.

Economists estimate the GDP contraction in the July-September quarter to narrow significantly from the record decline of 23.9 percent in the June quarter due to the impact of the festival demand and lifting of the strict lockdown in June.

Market participants also took stock of doubts raised over the efficacy of an inexpensive coronavirus vaccine after dosing mistake.

The British government said it has asked the regulator to assess the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to understand the data and determine whether it meets rigorous safety standards.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 110.02 points, or 0.25 percent, to 44,149.72, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 18.05 points, or 0.14 percent, at 12,968.95.

Both indexes rose more than 11 percent in November - their second best monthly performance this year, after a 14.7 percent gain in April — on robust FII inflows.

Domestic equity and currency markets will remain shut on Monday, November 30, on account of Gurunanak Jayanti.

HCL Technologies, Shree Cement, JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp and Nestle India fell 2-4 percent in the Nifty pack, while Bajaj Auto, Divis Laboratories, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints and Tata Motors climbed 1-3 percent.

