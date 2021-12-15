Sensex, Nifty End Lower Ahead Of Fed Decision

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell for the fourth straight session on Wednesday, with IT, healthcare, metal and FMCG stocks pacing the declines as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision that is likely to signal a quicker withdrawal of its pandemic stimulus measures amid broadening inflationary risks.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session down 329.06 points or 0.57 percent, 57,788.03, while the broader NSE Nifty index settled at 17,221.40, down 103.50 points, or 0.60 percent, from its previous close.

The Bajaj twins came under selling pressure, with Bajaj Finance and Bajaj FinServ ending down 2.9 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively. ITC lost 2 percent after the company held its first Investors day.

Paytm tumbled as much as 7.6 percent as the mandatory one-month lock-in period for anchor investors expired.

Auto stocks rose, with Maruti Suzuki rising nearly 1 percent after the Union Cabinet approved the production-linked incentive scheme for semiconductors.

Drug maker Sun Pharma rallied 2.8 percent and private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank advanced 1.5 percent.

