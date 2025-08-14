Sensex, Nifty End Little Changed As Traders Eye US-Russia Talks

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended marginally higher on Thursday, tracking mixed cues from global markets.

India's wholesale prices decreased for the second straight month in July and at the fastest pace in two years, provisional data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry revealed earlier today.

The wholesale price index dropped 0.58 percent year-over-year in July, following a 0.13 percent fall in June.

Meanwhile, investors weighed what impact the U.S.-Russia summit on Ukraine on Friday might have on Russian crude flows.

The Trump administration has threatened that Washington could increase secondary tariffs on India if talks don't go well in Alaska.

"We've put secondary tariffs on Indians for buying Russian oil. And I could see, if things don't go well, then sanctions or secondary tariffs could go up," U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview to Bloomberg TV on Wednesday.

The benchmark BSE Sensex moved in a tight range before ending the session up 58 points at 80,597.66.

The broader NSE Nifty index ended little changed with a positive bias at 24,31.30 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes fell 0.2 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was weak on the BSE, with 2,303 shares declining while 1,763 shares rose and 149 shares closed unchanged.

Asian Paints, Infosys and Eternal rose 1-2 percent while Tata Steel tumbled more than 3 percent, Tech Mahindra declined 1.5 percent, Adani Ports shed 1.3 percent and BEL ended down 1 percent.

