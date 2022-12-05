Sensex, Nifty End Little Changed; Metal Stocks Surge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Monday's session little changed, tracking mixed global cues after robust U.S. jobs data released on Friday stirred anxiety over the pace of future rate increases.

Rallying oil prices also weighed on markets after OPEC+ decided to stick to its policy of lowering oil production.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 33.90 points, or 0.05 percent, at 62,834.60 - extending losses for a second straight session.

The broader NSE Nifty index edged up 4.95 points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 18,701.05.

Among the prominent decliners, Britannia Industries, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise fell 1-2 percent.

Metal stocks topped the gainers list after more Chinese cities relaxed some anti-COVID measures and testing mandates over the weekend.

Hindalco surged 4.5 percent while Coal India and Tata Steel climbed 2-3 percent.

ONGC added 2 percent, tracking higher oil prices as the G7 price cap of $60 per barrel and the EU import ban on Russian seaborne crude oil and oil products takes effect today.

