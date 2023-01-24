Sensex, Nifty End Little Changed Ahead Of F&O Expiry

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated before ending on a flat note Tuesday, as profit booking ahead of the derivative expiry and the Republic Day holiday on Thursday offset positive global cues. Investors also awaited cues from the Union Budget due to be unveiled next week.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session up 37.08 points, or 0.06 percent, at 60,978.75, while the broader NSE Nifty index settled marginally higher at 18,118.30.

Financials led losses, offsetting gains in the auto and tech sectors leading to F&O expiry on Wednesday.

Axis Bank fell 2.40 despite the private sector lender reporting a 62 percent jump in quarterly profit.

SBI Life, Power GridCorp, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Hindalco all lost around 2 percent while automakers Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki India and Tata Motors rallied 2-3 percent.

The rupee traded weak today after having climbed to a near two-month high on Monday.

Oil prices held steady in European trade as investors assessed the outlook for oil demand due to a potential recession in Europe and the U.S.

