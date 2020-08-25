Sensex, Nifty End Little Changed

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended little changed on Tuesday in spite of positive global cues following impressive German data, positive news on the coronavirus front and signs of progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

While auto and banking stocks gained ground, realty stocks were among the worst hit.

After a choppy session, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 44.80 points, or 0.12 percent, at 38,843.88. The broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 5.80 points to 11,472.25.

Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra, SBI, Bajaj Finance and Tata Motors soared 2-5 percent, while Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, NPTC and GAIL all fell over 1 percent.

Ramco Systems rose over 1 percent after it signed up a multi-million dollar agreement with a leading utilities and infrastructure Group.

LIC Housing Finance jumped more than 8 percent after it reported a 35 percent year-on-year rise in its quarterly consolidated net profit.

Allcargo Logistics soared 20 percent on delisting news.

