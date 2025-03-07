Sensex, Nifty End Little Changed

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended little changed on Friday despite weak cues from global markets.

A weakening dollar and a steep drop in oil prices in recent session offered some support ahead of the release of U.S. payrolls data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's keynote speech at an event in New York later in the day.

The dollar index held near a four-month low as confusion reigned around U.S. President Donald Trump's policy agenda and the impact of his trade policies on inflation, interest rates and economic growth.

Fed Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday he wouldn't support lowering interest rates in March, but sees room to cut two, or possibly three, times this year if inflation pressures continue to abate.

Oil prices rebounded today but were on track for their biggest weekly decline since October on tariff-related worries and fears of oversupply in the market.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 7.51 points at 74,332.58 after two days of strong gains.

The broader NSE Nifty index inched up by 7.80 points to close at 22,552.50.

The BSE mid-cap index slid 0.3 percent while the small-cap index climbed 0.8 percent. The market breadth was positive, with 2,509 shares rising while 1,477 shares declined, and 128 shares ended unchanged.

Market heavyweight Reliance Industries topped the gainers list, rallying a little over 3 percent to Rs. 1,246.40 on the NSE.

Hindalco, Bajaj Auto, BEL and Tata Motors all ended up over 1 percent.

Among those that fell, BPCL, Infosys, Shriram Finance, NTPC and IndusInd Bank gave up 2-4 percent.

