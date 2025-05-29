Sensex, Nifty End Lackluster Session Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended higher on Thursday, recovering from losses earlier in the session due to concerns over liquidity drain amid a wave of block deals initiated by promoters or private equity funds in recent sessions.

Buying interest emerged in the afternoon after a U.S. federal court ruled against U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial "Liberation Day" tariffs, and experts recommend that New Delhi reassess its trade strategy with Washington, cautioning against making concessions without reciprocal commitments.

With Trump's tariff strategy now on shaky legal ground, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said India should avoid signing any trade deal influenced by such "unlawful" pressure tactics.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session up 320.70 points, or 0.39 percent, at 81,633.02, after having struggled for direction till late afternoon trade.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 81.15 points, or 0.33 percent, at 24,833.60 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes gained half a percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,043 shares rising while 1,934 shares declined and 134 shares ended unchanged.

Among the top gainers, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Eternal, Sun Pharma and IndusInd Bank rallied 1-2 percent.

