Sensex, Nifty End Higher On Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares posted strong gains on Tuesday, mirroring firm global cues as investors cheered the prospect of a Brexit deal and positive developments on the trade front.

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that securing a Brexit deal at this week's EU summit will be difficult but "still possible".

According to Irish broadcaster RTE, the United Kingdom would make new Brexit proposals today in a last-ditch bid to secure a Brexit deal.

Geng Shuang, spokesman of China's Foreign Ministry, reportedly said the U.S. statement on partial trade deal is accurate and there is no difference with the U.S. on the trade agreement.

Investors also remained hopeful that there is scope for the Reserve Bank of India to further ease the monetary policy going forward, despite the jump in consumer inflation.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 291.62 points, or 0.76 percent, to 38,506.09, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 87.15 points, or 0.77 percent, at 11,428.30.

Automakers paced the gainers, with Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp and Eicher Motor surging 2-5 percent.

Commodity-related Vedanta soared 4 percent on optimism surrounding the first phase of U.S.-China trade deal.

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever rallied 2.3 percent after it reported a 21 percent rise in quarterly profit

Shares of IRCTC fell 1.6 percent on profit taking after seeing strong gains on debut the previous day.

Indiabulls Housing Finance slumped 5.2 percent after saying it would consult market regulator SEBI about its eligibility to buyback shares given the regulations on the ideal capital structure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.