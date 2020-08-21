Sensex, Nifty End Higher On Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Positive global cues pushed Indian shares higher on Friday, though markets ended off their day's highs amid some profit booking in late afternoon trade.

There was also speculation about when Covid-19 cases will peak in India, as the recovery rate soared past 74 percent with a record 62,282 patients having recuperated and discharged in a day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 214.33 points, or 0.56 percent, at 38,434.72, while the broader NSE Nifty index rose 59.40 points, or 0.53 percent, to 11,371.60.

Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Power Grid Corp and NTPC climbed 2-5 percent in the Nifty pack, while Zee Entertainment Enterprises tumbled 3.7 percent after it has been excluded from Nifty 100 index.

Hindalco declined 1.6 percent, while Tata Steel, ONGC and Bharti Airtel all fell over 1 percent.

Aarti Drugs soared 10 percent after its board approved a 3:1 bonus issue.

Divi's Laboratories rallied 2.2 percent and SBI Life Insurance Company rose 1.4 percent on Nifty rejig news.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.