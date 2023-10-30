News & Insights

Markets

Sensex, Nifty End Higher On European Cues

October 30, 2023 — 06:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Monday's session modestly higher as Middle East tensions eased, and oil prices retreated after rallying around 3 percent on Friday on supply concerns.

Crude prices were down nearly 2 percent in European trade today after the U.S. advised Israel to delay ground invasion in Gaza to allow hostage negotiations.

Israeli troops have entered the Gaza Strip for the first time in nearly two decades, but it's unclear whether the maneuvers mark the official start of an invasion.

Investors also looked ahead to a busy week of earnings, economic data releases and central bank meetings, including the Federal Reserve meeting.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 329.85 points, or 0.52 percent, to 64,112.65, extending gains for a second straight session buoyed by gains in U.S. stock futures and European benchmark indexes.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 93.65 points, or 0.49 percent, higher at 19,140.90.

Among the top gainers, SBI Life, Reliance Industries, ONGC, UltraTech Cement and BPCL jumped 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack.

Agro-chemical firm UPL slumped 4.6 percent after posting a net loss of Rs. 189 crores in the quarter ended September 2023.

Tata Motors fell 1.9 percent on reports of its new cars catching on fire. Maruti Suzuki India declined 1.5 percent and Eicher Motors dropped 1.3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.