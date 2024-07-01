Sensex, Nifty End Higher Led By IT Stocks

(RTTNews) - Indian shares closed higher on Monday, mirroring gains in other Asian and European markets after the first round of voting left Le Pen's National Rally looking short of securing a majority in parliament, helping ease concerns about further strains on the country's public finances.

President Emmanuel Macron has called for a "broad" alliance against the far right in the second round, which will see run-off votes between two or three candidates where there was no outright winner in the first round.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session up 443.46 points, or 0.56 percent, at 79,476.19 - extending the ongoing uptrend.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 131.35 points, or 0.55 percent, at 24,141.95 and the mid-cap and small-cap stocks also saw renewed strength.

IT stocks topped the gainers list, with Tech Mahindra and Wipro climbing 3 percent and 2.4 percent respectively.

Bajaj Finance, Grasim and UltraTech Cement all rose around 2 percent while Apollo Hospital Enterprise, Eicher Motors and NTPC dropped 1-2 percent.

