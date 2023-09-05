Sensex, Nifty End Higher For Third Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose modestly on Tuesday to extend gains for a third straight session despite weak cues from Asia and Europe.

Renewed risk aversion gripped world markets and the dollar strengthened, as weak economic data from China, Eurozone and the U.K. revived concerns about slowing global growth.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 152.12 points, or 0.23 percent, at 65,780.26 after a survey showed India's service sector activity logged a further sharp expansion in August amid a series-record increase in new export business.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 46.10 points, or 0.24 percent, at 19,574.90 while mid-cap and small-cap index hit fresh record highs.

ITC, BPCL, Sun Pharma, Coal India and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise climbed 2-3 percent in the Nifty pack while Maruti Suzuki India, SBILife, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and UltraTech Cement all rose over 1 percent.

