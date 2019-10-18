Sensex, Nifty End Higher For Sixth Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares surged for the sixth day running on Friday as investors awaited earnings results from heavyweight Reliance Industries and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman indicated further stimulus in FY20.

Weak global cues helped to limit the upside after official data showed that China's economy grew at the slowest rate in nearly three decades in the third quarter.

On the Brexit front, doubts swirled both about the merits of Boris Johnson's Brexit deal and about the likelihood of the deal getting through the British parliament.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 246.32 points, or 0.63 percent, at 39,298.38 while the broader NSE Nifty index gained 75.50 points, or 0.65 percent, to finish at 11,661.85.

Yes Bank soared 8.2 percent to extend gains from the previous session after reports suggested that industrialists Sunil Mittal and Sunil Munjal have shown interest in acquiring a stake in the private sector lender.

Reliance Industries advanced 1.4 percent ahead of its earnings report to be released later in the day.

Grasim, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Ports and Coal India climbed around 3 percent while Tata Motors fell over 2 percent and Zee Entertainment Enterprises lost 5.6 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.