Sensex, Nifty End Higher For Second Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended notably higher on Tuesday after a volatile trade. Firm global cues and a strong rebound in Reliance Industries shares supported the market.

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex rebounded 560 points from the day's low to end the session up 383.21 points, or 0.63 percent, at 61,350.26.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed at 18,268.40, up 143 points, or 0.79 percent, from its previous close.

Tata Group stocks were in focus, with Tata Motors climbing 5.9 percent, Tata Steel surging 4.2 percent and Titan Company adding 3.7 percent.

Tech Mahindra advanced 2.6 percent as the IT firm reported a 26 percent rise in its quarterly consolidated net profit.

Heavyweight Reliance Industries added 2.5 percent after Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML), the fuel and mobility joint venture of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and BP plc, launched its first Jio-bp branded mobility station at Navde, Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.