Sensex, Nifty End Higher For Second Day

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose for a second straight session on Thursday after the government brought much-needed amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to ease the insolvency resolution process and promote ease of doing business.

The Union Cabinet's decision to provide immunity to successful bidders removes the threat of attachment of assets due to sins of previous promoters.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 169.14 points, or 0.42 percent, at 40,581.71, while the broader NSE Nifty index rose by 61.65 points, or 0.52 percent, to 11,971.80.

SBI, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Yes Bank and Tata Motors climbed 3-7 percent while Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, ONGC, TCS and Infosys fell 1-3 percent.

Global cues were mixed as investors exercised caution ahead of a U.S.-China tariff deadline and amid the closely watched British election, with polls predicting a narrow Conservative win.

Speculation is rife that the Trump administration may delay additional tariffs on about $160 billion worth of Chinese goods slated for Sunday.

Polling stations have opened across Britain for the "most important general election in a generation". The latest opinion polls indicated that the race has tightened significantly.

The Conservatives are hoping for a majority win, enabling to take Britain out of the European Union by the end of January. Today's election has been described by all parties as Britain's most important in memory.

Investors also await Christine Lagarde's first ECB meeting as President for clues about the future of monetary stimulus.

The dollar hovered near four-month lows, a day after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, as widely expected, and indicated it would not tighten monetary policy prematurely.

